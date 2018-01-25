GEPB: REDUCTION, REACTION AND REALITY AMONG THE TOPIC’S OF TUESDAY’S MEETING

on 01/25/2018 |

The EPB Board of Directors spent a bulk of their meeting Tuesday night discussing whether or not they could find any possible way to reduce the customer charge by $5.

There is no need to rehash the over two years of back and forth between the Glasgow City Council and the Glasgow EPB. To make a very long story short, unhappy with the GEPB’s new rate structure, Infotricity, a group began pressing the council for changes. Increasing online attacks and the spread of absolute misinformation then spurred some on the council to put pressure on GEPB to make some changes. This list of recommended changes was compiled by an advisory council, and then given to attorney Danny Basil and the GEPB so the two groups could find some sort of middle ground.

The EPB did their part, adopting the vast majority of the recommendations, including offering an alternate rate structure to those that didn’t like Infotricity. Since the council does not have the authority to micro-manage the GEPB or their operations, there was no official action that could be taken. The recommendations were outlined in a letter that Basil presented to the council and they supported, which included a $5 reduction in customer charge. The final draft of the letter, which attorney Basil presented to the council last September, however did not include this reduction. Here is council member Jake Dickinson noting the change from the draft to the final, and council member Wendell Honeycutt, who had originally believed that the overall savings would total thousands of dollars in monthly, stating that this was no longer the case:

Council Members Jake Dickinson and Wendell Honeycutt

Back in September, it was clear that in order to see a reduction in the customer charge they would have to find the money somewhere else. So basically, it would come down to moving money from one column to another. Still, the GEPB has continued to try and find a way to make the reduction happen. At Tuesday night’s board meeting, the board took it all the way back to 2015 and looked at numbers, trends, usage, costs vs. revenue, line loss, the future of electric utilities and still, there was no way for a true $5 reduction.

GEPB Board Member Tag Taylor

During negotiations the GEPB had said the only way to get a reduction in the customer charge was to increase the cost in another category, meaning the overall bill would be the same. The GEPB is a non-profit organization and there isn’t a huge pot of money they can dip into. All of the money GEPB receives in peak charges is a straight pass through to TVA, and the vast majority of rest goes to operating costs. The board took no action in regard to the reduction.

Glasgow’s rates for electricity are among the lowest in the nation.

In other business, Superintendent Billy Ray shared with the board that, as they have done annually for several years, internet speeds were increased last month. Those with 12MB/s will now see speeds of 15MB/s and those with 40MBss will see 50MB/s.

Ray also noted the fact that during the recent ice and snow, the GEPB had no major outages.

December’s overall electric usage was significantly higher, due to much colder temperatures with may days seeing highs in the single digits. An average bill is usually around 1000kWh, December’s were much higher and Ray noted that January bills could see totals of 1800kWh, depending on weather. Limited to calling only four days per month as potential peaks, the EPB he uncharacteristic weather takes much of the blame for the missed peak call last month, which will cost the GEPB over $8000. When it comes to the peak, residential customers were the largest contributors.

About 800 customers use I-Pay, with one of the benefits being there is no deposit required to setup the account. Some on the pre-pay plan make deposits almost daily, teetering on the edge of disconnect on a regular basis. The recent snow and ice left some of these customers unable to make it in to make a payment. Part of the contractual agreement for I-Pay is the customer waives the right to prevent their electricity from being disconnected during extreme weather. It is included in the contract every I-Pay customer signs. Despite this, Ray told the board that taking into consideration the road conditions and weather, the GEPB did not disconnect anyone’s service during the recent snow storm.

The board approved two appointments to the Programming Committee. Beverly Vance and Terrell Alexander will continue to serve.