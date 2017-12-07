on 07/12/2017 |

Gerald A. Madison, 79 of Macon, Georgia passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at his residence. The Edmonson County Native retired as a supervisor from Brown and Williamson, he and other family members formed Barfield United Baptist Church in Georgia where he remained a faithful member, song leader and ordained deacon.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Alice Mae Madison; three children: Gerald Wayne Madison of Macon, Georgia, Brian Madison of Buffalo, Minnesota and Regina Madison of Macon, Georgia; six grandchildren: Amanda Madison Roland, Crystal Gross, Gerald Madison Jr., Brian Keith Madison and Joshua and Jonathon Spivey; seven great-grandchildren: Brody, Emma, Trent, Alaina, Courtney, Brianna and Addy; six siblings: Gertie Minyard, John Gary Madison, Raymond Madison, Anthony Madison, Martha Nell York and Sheri Henry; three sister-in-laws: Dottie Madison, Sandy Madison and Judy Webb and one brother-in-law: Anthony Duvall.

Funeral services for Gerald A. Madison will be at 11AM Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Barfield United Baptist Church with interment in Barfield Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2PM to 8PM Friday, July 14, 2017 and after 9AM Saturday, July 15. 2017 at Barfield United Baptist Church. Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.