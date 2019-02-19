on 02/19/2019 |

Gerald Dale Bryant, age 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his home in Tompkinsville, KY.

Gerald was born in Cumberland County, KY, on April 6, 1941, a son of the late Desoto Lee and Robie Ellen (Muse) Bryant.

He married his sweetheart, Shirley T. Gearlds, on May 15, 1965 in Celina, TN. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Washington D.C. LDS Temple.

Gerald was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in many callings, including Scouting and as a Bishop for 8 years.

He worked at various jobs in Idaho, Indiana, Tennessee, and Kentucky before beginning his career with Amec Construction.

He is survived by his wife Shirley (Gearlds) Bryant of Tompkinsville, two sons, Shannon Bryant (Elliette) of Spring Hill, TN, and Tommy Bryant (April) of Chubbuck, ID; one foster son, Matthew Gilmore (Julie) of Menifee, CA; three foster daughters, Patricia Borders (Joey) of Elizabethtown, KY, Linda Lamham (Baute) of Elizabethtown, KY, and Betty Shirley of Red Boiling Springs, TN; four brothers, Lovel, Omer, Joe Wayne and Ronnie Bryant, all of Tompkinsville; 10 grandchildren and 11 foster grandchildren.

Gerald was preceded in death by his father Desoto, mother Robie; seven brothers, Earl, Tim Kyle, Ralph Shields, Kirkland, Perry Paul, Carlie Ray, Melroy; four sisters, Opie Bryant, Oval Monday, Grace Shroeder, and Malinda Gordon; one foster grandson, Brian Dale Shirley.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Yokley-Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, with Bro. Kerry Dickerson officiating.

Visitation is Friday, 12:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Yokley-Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Old Mt. Hermon Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Justin Bryant, Roger Monday, Jeremy Bryant, Lee Bryant, Billy Joe Bryant, Richard Martinie, Richard Bryant and Mark Shirley.

Honorary pallbearers are, Tony Scott, James Walker, Curtis Nason, Lonnie Emmert, Randall Spears, Charles Cleary, Dr. Timothy Humes, Randall Curtis, Billy Joe Williams, David and Jimmy Gordon, Eddie Proffitt, Keith Maxey, Dennis Kirk, Greg and Ronnie Hamilton.

Memorials are suggested to the Old Mt. Hermon Cemetery.