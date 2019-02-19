Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GERALD DALE BRYANT

on 02/19/2019 |

Gerald Dale Bryant, age 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his home in Tompkinsville, KY.

Gerald was born in Cumberland County, KY, on April 6, 1941, a son of the late Desoto Lee and Robie Ellen (Muse) Bryant.

He married his sweetheart, Shirley T. Gearlds, on May 15, 1965 in Celina, TN. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Washington D.C. LDS Temple.

Gerald was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in many callings, including Scouting and as a Bishop for 8 years.

He worked at various jobs in Idaho, Indiana, Tennessee, and Kentucky before beginning his career with Amec Construction.

He is survived by his wife Shirley (Gearlds) Bryant of Tompkinsville, two sons, Shannon Bryant (Elliette) of Spring Hill, TN, and Tommy Bryant (April) of Chubbuck, ID; one foster son, Matthew Gilmore (Julie) of Menifee, CA; three foster daughters, Patricia Borders (Joey) of Elizabethtown, KY, Linda Lamham (Baute) of Elizabethtown, KY, and Betty Shirley of Red Boiling Springs, TN; four brothers, Lovel, Omer, Joe Wayne and Ronnie Bryant, all of Tompkinsville; 10 grandchildren and 11 foster grandchildren.

Gerald was preceded in death by his father Desoto, mother Robie; seven brothers, Earl, Tim Kyle, Ralph Shields, Kirkland, Perry Paul, Carlie Ray, Melroy; four sisters, Opie Bryant, Oval Monday, Grace Shroeder, and Malinda Gordon; one foster grandson, Brian Dale Shirley.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Yokley-Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, with  Bro. Kerry Dickerson officiating.

Visitation is Friday, 12:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Yokley-Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Old Mt. Hermon Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Justin Bryant, Roger Monday, Jeremy Bryant, Lee Bryant, Billy Joe Bryant, Richard Martinie,  Richard Bryant and Mark Shirley.

Honorary pallbearers are, Tony Scott, James Walker, Curtis Nason, Lonnie Emmert, Randall Spears, Charles Cleary, Dr. Timothy Humes, Randall Curtis, Billy Joe Williams, David and Jimmy Gordon, Eddie Proffitt, Keith Maxey, Dennis Kirk, Greg and Ronnie Hamilton.

Memorials are suggested to the Old Mt. Hermon Cemetery.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GERALD DALE BRYANT”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

LARRY MORRISON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
2:21 AM CST on February 19, 2019
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on February 21, 2019
Clear
Currently
37°
Clear
Rain
Tuesday 02/19 100%
High 41° / Low 37°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 02/20 100%
High 57° / Low 35°
Thunderstorm
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 02/21 20%
High 52° / Low 40°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.