Gerald Durand “Bro. Randy” Scott

on 01/03/2018 |

Gerald Durand “Bro. Randy” Scott, age 62, of Cave City, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  He was a native of Metcalfe County and was saved by God’s grace at the age of 10 at Shady Grove Baptist Church.  He was ordained into the ministry on June 13, 1976 and was a pastor for Antioch, Monroe, New Liberty, Shady Grove, Three Springs, Cave Springs, and Salem Baptist Church.  He was always devoted and very active with the Liberty Baptist Association.  Everyone that knew him, knew he was a caring and devoted Christian, pastor, husband, dad, grandad and friend.  He dedicated his life at an early age and continued to do so throughout the years.  God has called him home and he will be missed dearly but we know we will meet again in heaven.

He graduated from Caverna High School and earned a Bachelor of Science & Masters degree from Western Kentucky University.  He was a dedicated educator having taught 27 years at Caverna High School until retiring in 2004.   He was the Bus Transportation Director for eight years and served the education profession as President of the Caverna Education Association.  He also served in many other capacities and as a delegate to the Third District Education Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Ross Scott, Jr. & Ollie Louise Kidd Scott.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Janan Scott, Cave City; two sons, Jason Scott and wife, Kenetha, Cave City, and Nick Scott and wife, Holley, Bowling Green; four grandchildren, Kailyn, Kanon, Ryan & Noah Scott; four brothers and sisters, Debbie McQueary (Wendell), Elizabethtown, Robert Scott (Sherry), Lexington, Terry Scott (Pam), Bowling Green, Lisa Adwell (Les), Cave City; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at Shady Grove Baptist Church on Sunday, January 7, at 2 p.m. with burial to follow in the Center-Asbury Cemetery, Center, Kentucky, under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, the 5th and from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, the 6th.  Visitation at Shady Grove Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until time of service on Sunday, the 7th.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Gideons International.

