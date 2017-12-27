on 12/27/2017 |

Gerald Edward Young, 75, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, December 25th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Gerald was born in Burkesville, KY on August 3, 1942, a son of the late Ocie (Thacker) and James Y. Young.

Gerald is survived by his caregiver, Susie Hale Young; three daughters, Sarah Reed, of Savannah, GA; Jennifer Markel, of Bowling Green, KY; Janet Young, of Tompkinsville, KY.; a son, Timothy Young, of Bowling Green, KY; a step son, Terry Hale, of Tompkinsville, KY; 8 grandchildren, 2 special granddaughters, Kendra and Autumn Hale. Gerald is also survived by four sisters, Doris Jaggers, Sarah Smith, Linda Gore, and Rita Barton, all of Cave City, KY.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 29th, 2017. Visitation is Thursday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Friday 6:00-11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Neal Cemetery.