Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Gerald Edward Young

on 12/27/2017 |

Gerald Edward Young, 75, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, December 25th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Gerald was born in Burkesville, KY on August 3, 1942, a son of the late Ocie (Thacker) and James Y. Young.

Gerald is survived by his caregiver, Susie Hale Young; three daughters, Sarah Reed, of Savannah, GA; Jennifer Markel, of Bowling Green, KY; Janet Young, of Tompkinsville, KY.; a son, Timothy Young, of Bowling Green, KY; a step son, Terry Hale, of Tompkinsville, KY; 8 grandchildren, 2 special granddaughters, Kendra and Autumn Hale. Gerald is also survived by four sisters, Doris Jaggers, Sarah Smith, Linda Gore, and Rita Barton, all of Cave City, KY.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 29th, 2017. Visitation is Thursday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Friday 6:00-11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Neal Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Gerald Edward Young”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

AARON MORRISON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
14°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 12/27 0%
High 27° / Low 12°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 12/28 0%
High 32° / Low 20°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Friday 12/29 0%
High 38° / Low 24°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Thu 28

Yoga Class

December 28 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Tue 09

CASA 101 Information Session

January 9 2018 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 2018 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 2018 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 2018 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.