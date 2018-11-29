on 11/29/2018 |

Gerald “Jerry” Belcher, 78 of Smiths Grove died Tuesday, November 27 at his residence. The Warren County native was a son of the late Noel and Catherine Keller Belcher and is preceded in death by a brother, Noel “Sonny” Belcher and son, Timothy “Timmy” Lewis.

He was an employee of Mammoth Cave Dairy Sales and Manager of over 30 years for Bowling Green Livestock Sales. He attended Western Kentucky University where he played on the Golf Team. He was a member of Broadway Methodist Church and attended Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

His survivors include his wife Brenda Richey Belcher; three sons, Gerald Belcher (Debbie), Gary Belcher (Sherry), and Todd Lewis (Sheri); six grandchildren, DeSara Lewis, Caitlin Belcher, Anne Thomas Belcher, Tyler Potter, Madison Lewis and Cole Lewis; four great grandchildren, Jase Potter, Kaleb Varnado, Isabella and Ava Grace Villalobos; one sister, Donna S. Southworth; many beloved nieces, nephews and his constant companion and best buddy Lollipop.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with cremation to follow the service. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday and 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers family request donation be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, the Humane Society or a charity of your choice.