Gerald Lee Stewart, age 75 of Brownsville, KY, departed this life on Monday, December 18, 2017 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on May 25, 1942 to the late George Laymon Stewart and Lizzie Marie Browning Stewart. He was married to Anna Renfro Stewart, who survives.

Gerald retired from DESA International as a welder, and was a member of Beaver Dam Chapel United Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— three sons, Alan Stewart (Wanda) of Brownsville, David Stewart (Maedena) of Smiths Grove and Tommy Stewart (Rosa) of Brownsville; three sisters, Lona Lindsey of Blackgold, Maedean Hennion of Poplar Springs, and Rebecca Meredith of Brownsville; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Interment will be in Hawkins Cemetery.

VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Tuesday, December 19, 2017

9 – 11 am, Wednesday, December 20, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Wednesday, December 20, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel