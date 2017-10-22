Logo


Geraldine Butler

on 10/22/2017 |

Geraldine Butler, 91, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, October 20th, while in the company of family members, at NHC Healthcare, Glasgow,  KY.

Geraldine was born in Champaign, IL on June 20, 1926, daughter of the late Grace (Proffitt) and Jay Barlow England. She married Brother Bruce Butler, June 14, 1947 in Bowling Green, KY, he preceded her in death July 29, 2002. Other than her parents and husband she was preceded in death by son, John Butler, brothers, Burnis and Lewis England, sisters, Dicie Oliver, Cybil Bunting and Erma Cox and great-granddaughter, Brittany Butler

Geraldine is  survived by
daughter, Toni, wife of  Tim Froedge, of Aiken, SC; son, Barry Butler, of Lakeside, AZ; daughter-in-law, Laura Butler of Ft. Mitchell, KY, grandchildren, Pandora Butler Morrow of Georgetown, KY, Tony Wade Butler of Dry Ridge, KY and Alex Meyer of Oxford, OH, great-grandchildren, Kelsey King,  Anthony Tyler Butler and Hope Elizabeth Morrow and great-great-grandchildren, Paisley Lovelace and Bastian Matthew Wade King.

Funeral Service Monday, October 23rd, 11 AM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home with Brother Stoney Morris and Brother Bob Morrow officiating.

Visitation, Sunday 4-8 PM. and Monday 6-11 AM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. .

Interment at Monroe County Memorial Lawn, Tompkinsville, KY.

