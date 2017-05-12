on 12/05/2017 |

Geraldine Faye Taylor Burgess, 75, of Gamaliel passed away Tuesday, December 5 at The Palace in Red Boiling Spgs., TN.

She was born January 18, 1942 in Harriman, TN to the late Spurgeon Taylor and

Beatrice Potter Taylor. She was a retired factory worker and cook and a member of Gamaliel Baptist Church. She was united in marriage on September 29, 1962 to Carson Burgess.

She is survived by her husband Carson Burgess of Red Boiling Spgs, one son: Hillary Burgess and wife Brenda of Gamaliel, one brother: Lynn Taylor of Russell Springs, KY, two sisters: Joyce Scruggs of Mt. Pleasant, TN and Wanda Bean of Hampshire, TN.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters: Marilyn Lamar and Willomae Hamilton.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 7 at 1:00 PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel with burial to follow in the Gamaliel Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday and after 7:30 AM on Thursday at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel.