on 11/24/2017 |

Geraldine Hatfield, age 88, of Fountain Run, KY passed away November 22, 2017 at her son’s home.

She was born on October 11, 1929, a daughter of the late Edna (Delong) and Dick Carter.

She was married to Earnest Hatfield, who precedes her in death.

Other than her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a son, James Earnest Hatfield; brothers, Richard, Elmer, Gene and Vincent Carter; one granddaughter, Cathilene Dicken Leach, and son-in1law, Richard D. Wells.

Geraldine worked in House Keeping at Opryland Hotel.

Geraldine is survived by two sons; Bryan Keith Hatfield, and wife, Sherry; Randy Hatfield, and wife, Deliah, both of Fountain Run, KY; two daughters, Brenda Kaye Dicken, and husband, Jimmie, of Jackson, OH; and Pamela Jean Wells of Lucasville, OH; two sisters, Ruth Goble of Gallipolis, OH, and Martha Hatler of Scottsville, KY; 11 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, November 26, 2017, at 1:00 P.M. at Fountain Run Funeral Home, with Bro. Ron Norrod officiating.

Visitation is Sunday, 10:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M., at Fountain Run Funeral Home.

Burial is in Oak Forest Cemetery.

Flowers or donations for final expenses will be appreciated.