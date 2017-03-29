Geraldine Wells, age 75, of Park City, KY, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017 at her home. She was born March 28, 1941 in Harrison Co., IN to the late Raymond Oliver Hoten and the late Lillian Wetzel Hoten and was married to Billy Wells who survives.

She was a housewife and a member of Cedar Springs United Baptist Church.

Besides her husband she leaves to honor her memory, one son Danny Wells (Marilyn) of Brownsville; three daughters, Kathy Sanders (Timmey) of Brownsville, Lisa Hampton of Bon Ayr, Susan Bunch (John) of Alvaton; two sisters, Joyce Magner of French Lick, IN and Diana Baker of Campbellsburg, IN; fourteen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews

She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Joan Daugherty and Sherry Byrns

Interment will be in Hawkins Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm, Thursday, March 30, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

9 am – 11 am, Friday, March 31, 2017

Cedar Springs United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11am, Friday, March 31, 2017

Cedar Springs United Baptist Church