Gerea Payne Combs, 81, of Glasgow passed Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at the Signature Healthcare in Glasgow. She was born on November 28, 1936 in Monroe County, KY to the late Levy C. Payne and Clara Lee Jones Payne. She was the wife of the late Eugene Combs .She was retired from Stitches Inc. as a sewing operator. She was also a member of the Fairview Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons: Doug Combs and wife Ann of Scottsville and Bobby Combs and wife Linda of Glasgow, one daughter: Mary Ann Burchett and husband Tommy of Louisville, KY, one brother: Joe Payne and wife Judy of Mt. Hermon, KY, two sisters: Pearline Pare and husband Garner and Patricia Payne both of Tompkinsville, and five grandchildren: Tracy Mau and husband Bryan of El Dorado, AR, Angie Morgan and husband Butch of Lebanon, TN, Richard Hooten and wife Kendra of Holland, KY, D.J Burchett and wife Melissa of Mt. Washington, KY, and Amanda Mutter and husband Jeremiah of Glasgow, KY as well as seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by two brothers Gene Payne and Clarence Payne Jr and one grandchild Micka Combs White.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home with Bro. Eddie Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be D.J Burchett, Richard Hooten, Butch Morgan, Don Staples, Dale Staples and Jeremiah Mutter.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 13, 2018 from 4 PM to 8 PM and after 7:30AM until time of funeral Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville