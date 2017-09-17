on 09/17/2017 |

Gerry Dean “Gee” Davis, 57, of Brownsville passed away at 6:53 AM Sept. 15, 2017 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a roofer. He was a son of Roy Davis of Brownsville, who survives, and the late Nola F. Johnson Davis.

Also surviving are a daughter, Sherri Davis of Brownsville; two sons, Keith Wallingford of Florida and Dillon Richards of Wingfield; step mother, Anna Davis of Brownsville; four brothers, Terry Davis (Kathy), Jeff Davis, Roy Dwayne Davis and Ricky Lee Davis all of Brownsville; a sister, Rachel Davis of Brownsville; and four grandchildren, Haley Wallingford, Lilly Sanders, Lake Sanders and River Sanders.

Funeral will be at 1:00 PM Tuesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday.