Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Gerry Dean “Gee” Davis

on 09/17/2017 |

Gerry Dean “Gee” Davis, 57, of Brownsville passed away at 6:53 AM Sept. 15, 2017 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a roofer. He was a son of Roy Davis of Brownsville, who survives, and the late Nola F. Johnson Davis.

Also surviving are a daughter, Sherri Davis of Brownsville; two sons, Keith Wallingford of Florida and Dillon Richards of Wingfield; step mother, Anna Davis of Brownsville; four brothers, Terry Davis (Kathy), Jeff Davis, Roy Dwayne Davis and Ricky Lee Davis all of Brownsville; a sister, Rachel Davis of Brownsville; and four grandchildren, Haley Wallingford, Lilly Sanders, Lake Sanders and River Sanders.

Funeral will be at 1:00 PM Tuesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Gerry Dean “Gee” Davis”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Today is DOUG AND MARTHA HAWKS  Day on WCLU
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
88°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 09/17 0%
High 88° / Low 63°
Clear
Clear
Monday 09/18 20%
High 85° / Low 64°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 09/19 20%
High 85° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.