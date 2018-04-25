on 04/25/2018 |

Gerry Linda Forbes, age 75, of Horse Cave, passed away on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was a native of Nova Scotia and a member of the South Green Church of Christ in Glasgow. She was a retired Vice President Financial Officer of Citizens First Bank in Horse Cave.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon & Helen Klapow McKinney.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jerry Forbes of Horse Cave; two sons, David Forbes and wife, Dawn, of Horse Cave, and Dean Forbes and wife, Susan, of LeGrande; three grandchildren, Matthew Forbes (Kara) of Horse Cave, Jordon Hensley (Bo) of LeGrande, and McKenzie Forbes of LeGrande; two great-grandchildren, Brynlea Forbes & Bailey Hensley; two sisters, Bonnie Orstadius (Bob) of Michigan & Janice Koble of Indiana; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, the 27th, and after 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.

Donations in honor of Linda may be made to the charity or organization of your choice.