GET INVOLVED WITH CASA (COURT APPOINTED SPECIAL ADVOCATES)

on 12/25/2017 |

Your chance to learn more about CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, is comoing up January 4th. Beginning at 5:30 on the 2nd floor of the Warren County Justice Center, you can find out some of the many ways that CASA volunteers are making a difference in children’s lives.. and how you can get involved!

The hour long event is entitled CASA 101 and you can find out about the program and some of the many things advocates do for the children in the Family Court and Foster Care systems around the region. You can find out how to become a volunteer and details on the training process, with the next session beginning on February 3rd.

CASA is dedicated to preventing and eliminating further trauma to children. Specifically, CASA works to prevent child victims of abuse, neglect and dependency from further abuse by providing trained community to advocate for them in the fostere care and family court system. Their concept is based onn the commitment that every child has the right to a safe, permanent home as soon as possible.

Volunteers are needed and as of now, every CASA staff member supports 30 volunteers and anywhere from 45 to 75 children. By 2020, CASA’s goal is to be able to offer an advocate for every child.

