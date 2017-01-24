GFD AND BYSTANDER TOGETHER EXTINGUISHED VEHICLE FIRE

The Glasgow Fire Department responded at 3:19pm to 208 South Broadway street South Central Bank on a report of a vehicle on fire in the drive through. On arrival firefighters found that a 2010 Jeep Wrangler driven by Caroline Billingsly had caught on fire underneath the vehicle in some straw when an animal of some type had built a nest on top of the skid plate with some straw. A bystander had already used a portable fire extinguisher to knock down most of the fire before firefighters arrived. Firefighters then used a water can to fully extinguish the fire and pull out the remaining straw that was under the vehicle. There was only slight damage to the vehicles wiring and firefighters were on the scene 15 minutes.