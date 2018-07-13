GFD: CAUSE OF WEDNESDAY NIGHT HOUSE FIRE IS “UNDER INVESTIGATION”

on 07/13/2018 |

Wednesday night fire is under investigation.

Around 8:30pm Wednesday night, the Glasgow Fire Department got the call to respond to a structure fire on Carnation Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they could see flames coming from the rear of the structure. Fire department units were on the scene approximately 2 hours and were assisted by Glasgow Police, Barren-Metcalfe EMS, Glasgow Water Company and Glasgow EPB.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by fire officials and the Glasgow Police. The house is owned by Jane Burrow and was occupied by Angela Whitlow.