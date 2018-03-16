GFD: CAUSE OF WEDNESDAY’S FIRE DETERMINED TO BE ACCIDENTAL

on 03/16/2018 |

Just before noon on Wednesday, a call came in reporting a house fire on Pace Avenue, in Glasgow. Glasgow Fire Department responded and when they arrived flames could be seen coming from both sides of the home. In under 10 minutes firefighters had the fire extinguished. The fire, according to the GFD, has been determined to be accidental in nature.

Glasgow Fire units were assisted on the scene by units from the Glasgow Police, Barren Metcalfe EMS and Glasgow EPB.

The house is owned by Allen Peden and was occupied by Larry Huff.