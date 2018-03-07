GFD: ENGINE BACKFIRE CAUSES EARLY MORNING HOUSE FIRE

on 07/03/2018 |

Engine backfire was the cause of an early morning house fire.

Just after 2am this morning, Glasgow Fire Department got the call to respond to a house fire at 705 Riverside Drive. When units arrived, they found a pickup truck partially parked inside an attached garage and the engine compartment on fire.

The fire had spread from the truck to the front of the home and into the attic area. Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire. Firefighters then immediately went inside to rescue two dogs who had been trapped inside the smoke filled house.

The fire was caused by an engine backfire in the pickup truck that then spread into the home. GFD was at the scene for 1-1/2 hours, and were assisted by Barren/Metcalfe EMS and Glasgow Police Dept.