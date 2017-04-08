GFD EXTINGUISHES SMALL HOUSE FIRE

The Glasgow Fire Department responded just before 9:00am Thursday morning to 160 Childress Road on a call from the homeowner saying his house was on fire and that no one was in the house. Upon arrival there was no smoke visible from the outside but upon opening the door the home was full of smoke. On entering the house firefighters found a small fire in the bathroom and quickly extinguished it. Fire personnel then set up a Positive Pressure Fan to remove the remaining smoke from the house. The homeowner stated that he had gone outside to work on a trampoline that had been blown over by the storm yesterday and when he went to go back in he found smoke in the house and called 911. The fire damage was limited to the bathroom area with some smoke damage to other parts of the home. A line to the commode also broke during the fire and water from that line spread to a lot of the home before firefighters could get it shut down. Because of the extensive water and smoke damage there is no damage estimate at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The house is owned by Brandon and Kena Flannary. Firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Barren Metcalfe County EMS and the Glasgow Police Department. Personnel were on the scene just over 1 hour and no injuries were reported.