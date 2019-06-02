GFD FIREFIGHTERS AND COMMUNITY BENEFIT FROM CELEBRITY’S GRANT

on 02/06/2019 |

The Glasgow Fire Department received a grant from the Leary Firefighters Foundation. The Leary Firefighters Foundation was established by actor Denis Leary in the spring of 2000. This was in response to help his hometown deal with an overwhelming loss. On December 3, 1999 the town of Worcester, Massachusetts lost six firefighters in an abandoned warehouse fire. One of the firefighters was Jerry Lucey a cousin to Mr. Leary, and another was Lt. Tommy Spencer who was a childhood friend and high school classmate to Mr. Leary. The Leary Firefighters Foundation is dedicated to helping fire departments in acquiring the equipment, technology, and training to better serve their communities.

With the grant from the Leary Firefighters Foundation the Glasgow Fire Department was able to purchase a Lion Digital Fire Attack System. The cost of the equipment was $25,758.00, which was fully funded by the Leary Firefighters Foundation. The system contains two fire attack panels and weighted bases, a smoke generator, a weighted hose line, and a digital nozzle.

The addition of this equipment will allow the Glasgow Fire Department more and safer training opportunities. The system allows firefighters to train in a simulated live fire scenario without the dangers of a live fire. The digital nozzle and weighted hose line will allow the firefighters to train in more buildings throughout the city, without the concern of causing water damage to the building. The attack panels will also react to the hose line from the fire engines. This will improve the departments training capabilities at the training tower. The firefighters are limited to where they can have a live fire in the training tower, but with this equipment they will not have those limitations. The department is also hoping this will allow us to do more trainings in some of the buildings around the city that are vacant or are to be demolished as well.