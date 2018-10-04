GFD: FIREFIGHTERS COULD SEE “HEAVY FLAMES AND SMOKE: WHEN THEY ARRIVED AT A SUNDAY NIGHT FIRE

on 04/10/2018 |

Just past 9:00pm Sunday night, the Glasgow Fire Department got the call to respond to a structure fire on Ellison Avenue. When units arrived, they could see heavy flames and smoke coming from one side of the home. After ensuring no one was left inside, firefighters were able to contain the fire to only one side of the structure, however heavy smoke and water damage could be seen throughout.

No injuries reported at the scene. GFD was on the scene about 1 hour 45 minutes, and were assisted by Glasgow Police Dept., Barren/Metcalfe EMS, and Barren/Metcalfe ECC.