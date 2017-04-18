FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED AFTER POLICE ARRIVE ON CALL OF SUSPICIOUS PERSON

The Glasgow Fire Department responded Friday, April 14, 2017 at 8:39pm to 201 Georgetown Lane when a GPD officer who had been dispatched to the residence on a suspicious person, found that there was a small fire in the house. The house was vacant at the time of the fire, but did contain some personnel items of the last renter of the house. On arrival firefighters found light smoke coming from the rear of the structure. Engine 3 crew made entry into the house to investigate and found that a mattress and several bags of clothing were on fire and firefighters removed the items from the house for extinguishment. The exact cause of the fire has not been determined but is believed to have been intentionally set. Damage was estimated to be around $1,000. Anyone with any information about who may have started the fire is asked to call either the Glasgow Fire Department at 270-651-5170 or the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-5151. The owner of the house is Steven and Karen Shelton and was rented by Phillip Smith. Firefighters were on the scene 2 hours and were assisted at the scene by the Glasgow Police Department.