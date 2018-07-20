Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GFD: IF YOU CAN’T TAKE THE HEAT, THERE MAY BE A FIRE IN THE KITCHEN

on 07/20/2018 |

The Glasgow Fire Department responded to two fires on Wednesday, both related to cooking.

The first fire happened around 12:30pm on Morgan Street.  According to Fire Chief Brian Marr, the fire occurred when when an unattended pan on the stove caught fire. When units arrived, the resident had already put out the small fire, but there was a large amount of smoke in and around the home.  Firefighters ventilated the home and were on the scene around fifteen minutes.

Less than three hours later, the GFD got a second fire call after neighbors saw smoke and could hear smoke alarms sounding inside a home on Lexington Drive.  There was an interruption of electrical power at the home and when it was restored there was a burner on the stove that was on.  Once hot the burner caused several pans and pots of cooking oil to catch fire in the kitchen.

Firefighters were able to contain this fire to the stovetop.  They ventilated the home and were on the scene around a half hour.

Chief Marr says that these two fires are examples of the most common cause of house fires in the United States. The Glasgow Fire Department would like to encourage the public to be aware of all the possible hazards associated with cooking in the household.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GFD: IF YOU CAN’T TAKE THE HEAT, THERE MAY BE A FIRE IN THE KITCHEN”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

SYDNEY ROBERTSON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Tornado Watch

Issued:
3:03 PM EDT on July 20, 2018
Expires:
8:00 PM CDT on July 20, 2018
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
91°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 07/20 50%
High 91° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 07/21 50%
High 84° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Sunday 07/22 80%
High 78° / Low 65°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.