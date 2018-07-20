GFD: IF YOU CAN’T TAKE THE HEAT, THERE MAY BE A FIRE IN THE KITCHEN

on 07/20/2018 |

The Glasgow Fire Department responded to two fires on Wednesday, both related to cooking.

The first fire happened around 12:30pm on Morgan Street. According to Fire Chief Brian Marr, the fire occurred when when an unattended pan on the stove caught fire. When units arrived, the resident had already put out the small fire, but there was a large amount of smoke in and around the home. Firefighters ventilated the home and were on the scene around fifteen minutes.

Less than three hours later, the GFD got a second fire call after neighbors saw smoke and could hear smoke alarms sounding inside a home on Lexington Drive. There was an interruption of electrical power at the home and when it was restored there was a burner on the stove that was on. Once hot the burner caused several pans and pots of cooking oil to catch fire in the kitchen.

Firefighters were able to contain this fire to the stovetop. They ventilated the home and were on the scene around a half hour.

Chief Marr says that these two fires are examples of the most common cause of house fires in the United States. The Glasgow Fire Department would like to encourage the public to be aware of all the possible hazards associated with cooking in the household.