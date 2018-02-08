GFD PUTS OUT HOUSE FIRE DUE TO FAULTY WIRING ON EAST MAIN IN GLASGOW

on 08/02/2018 |

Glasgow Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 741 E. Main St. at 7:54pm on Tuesday July 31, 2018. Upon arrival fire units found a 2 story home with flames showing from a 2nd story window. Firefighters were able to contain fire damage to the room of origin, but the structure did sustain smoke damage throughout.

The fire started with faulty electrical wiring/plug and caused moderate damage to the 2nd story of the home. Homeowners Bobby and Beth Compton were home at the time of the fire but were able to exit the home on their own and there were no injuries reported at the scene.

Glasgow firefighters were on the scene a little over 1 ½ hours and were assisted by Glasgow Police, Barren-Metcalfe EMS, and Glasgow Electric Plant Board.