GFD: REPORTS OF FIREWORKS IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO JULY 4TH STRUCTURE FIRE

07/06/2018

The Glasgow Fire Department responded to Sunset Avenue just before 10:30pm on the night of July 4th for a reported structure fire.

When units arrived, they found an older, abandoned home with the entire upper portion, along with the roof, on fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, but an exact cause has yet to be determined. GFD says there were several reports of fireworks in the area immediately prior to this call.