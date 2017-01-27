GFD RESPOND TO FIRE ON ELLISON AVENUE THURSDAY

The Glasgow Fire Department responded Thursday, January 26 at 2:36pm on a call from a passerby saying that there was a fire in a house at 101A Ellison Ave.

Just before firefighters arrived dispatch advised that there may still be someone in the house. On arrival firefighters found light smoke showing from the front of a two story wood frame house and there was three people on the front porch and another person still inside the house, but that person came out shortly after the arrival of firefighters.

On entering the house it was discovered that the fire was on the cook stove and was quickly extinguished. Firefighters then removed the remaining smoke from the house. The cook stove did sustain damage to the cook top and the controls and there was smoke damage to the kitchen area. The estimate was put at $1,000.

The house is owned by Joe Turner and was rented by Connie Garcia. There were no injuries reported and firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Barren Metcalfe EMS and the Glasgow Police Department. Firefighters were on the scene around 45 minutes.