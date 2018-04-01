Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GFD RESPOND TO HOUSE FIRE, CAUSE APPEARS TO BE ELECTRICAL

on 01/04/2018 |

From the Glasgow Fire Department

Units from the Glasgow Fire department responded Wednesday evening at approximately 5:00 p.m. to a reported structure fire located at 213 S. Morgan.  Upon arrival smoke was visible from the rear of the structure and the property owner advised personnel of the fires location. The fire was inside a wall cavity and was extinguished. The fire appeared to be electrical in nature. Firefighters were on the scene approximately 1hour and 15 minutes. The property is owned by Freddie Joe Wilkerson.

 

GFD was assisted on the scene by Glasgow Police Dept.

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GFD RESPOND TO HOUSE FIRE, CAUSE APPEARS TO BE ELECTRICAL”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JOEY STOCKTON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:35 PM CST on January 04, 2018
Expires:
11:00 PM CST on January 04, 2018
Currently
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 01/04 0%
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 01/05 0%
High 24° / Low 5°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Saturday 01/06 0%
High 26° / Low 13°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 09

CASA 101 Information Session

January 9 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.