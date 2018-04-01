GFD RESPOND TO HOUSE FIRE, CAUSE APPEARS TO BE ELECTRICAL

on 01/04/2018 |

From the Glasgow Fire Department

Units from the Glasgow Fire department responded Wednesday evening at approximately 5:00 p.m. to a reported structure fire located at 213 S. Morgan. Upon arrival smoke was visible from the rear of the structure and the property owner advised personnel of the fires location. The fire was inside a wall cavity and was extinguished. The fire appeared to be electrical in nature. Firefighters were on the scene approximately 1hour and 15 minutes. The property is owned by Freddie Joe Wilkerson.

GFD was assisted on the scene by Glasgow Police Dept.