GFD RESPOND TO RESIDENTIAL FIRE ON FOX HOLLOW RD

The Glasgow Fire Department was dispatched to a call of smoke in the attic of a home located at 100 Fox Hollow Road on October 19, 2018 at 4:45 pm. Upon arrival, GFD found the residents outside the structure and smoke issuing from the attic space. GFD used a thermal imaging camera to find the location of the fire, which was smoldering in the insulation of the attic. GFD had to pull down a portion of the ceiling and send personnel into the attic to fully expose and extinguish the fire, which was centered around electrical wiring to an attic fan. GFD was on the scene approximately 1 hour 15 minutes, and was assisted on scene by Glasgow Police Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS. There were no injuries reported on the scene. Home was owned by Lola and James Jones.