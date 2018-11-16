Logo


GFD RESPONDS TO FIRE THURSDAY AT 106 LINWOOD DRIVE

on 11/16/2018 |

Glasgow Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 106 Linwood Drive at 1:14 pm Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival GFD found a small amount of smoke and flames issuing from the ceiling of the exterior carport but no smoke inside the structure. Firefighters pulled the ceiling of the carport and found fire in the wooden structure around the chimney/fireplace.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and contain it to the area around the chimney but had to spend several minutes gaining access to completely extinguish all areas of smoldering wood.

GFD was assisted on the scene by Glasgow Police Dept. and Barren/Metcalfe EMS. GFD was on the scene just over 1 hour 15 minutes. Homeowners Gary and Sue Pruitt were home at the time of the fire, but no injuries reported at the scene.

