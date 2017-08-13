GFD RESPONDS TO GALE AND DALE’S AFTER REPORTS OF HEAVY SMOKE ON TOP OF BUILDING

on 08/13/2017 |

The Glasgow Fire Department responded to Gale and Dale’s Restaurant, located at 405 Happy Valley Road, on Thursday 08/10/2017 at 1:20 PM for a report of smoke coming from the roof of the structure. Upon arrival GFD units accessed the roof with Ladder 2 and observed a significant cloud of smoke surrounding an HVAC unit. After investigation, it was determined there was no fire, but the unit had blown a refrigerant line allowing a cloud of Freon gas to escape. GFD units shut off the power to the HVAC unit and ventilated the structure. Units were on the scene approximately 20 minutes, and were assisted by Glasgow Police Dept. for traffic control.