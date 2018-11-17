Logo


GFD WILL BE DIPPING CHRISTMAS TREES FROM 11/23-12/23

on 11/17/2018

The Glasgow Fire Department will be dipping Christmas trees once again beginning Friday, November 23rd through Sunday December 23rd , at Fire Station #2 located at 130 Cross St. just off L.R. Wells Blvd. This service will be provided from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The tree is dipped in a flame retardant substance and will enhance the life of your tree. Everyone using a fresh cut tree is urged to take advantage of this free service.
When choosing your Christmas tree, always select the freshest tree which will have pliable needles, a typical green color and firm needle retention. Place your tree in a container of water as soon as you get home and make sure to keep water in the container. When you are ready to set the tree in the stand, cut 2” from the base as this allows the tree to drink water better.
Trees should not be placed near a heat source. When decorating your tree with lights, remember to always use UL approved Christmas lights. Be sure to have an operational smoke detector in your home at all times.
The Glasgow Fire Department urges everyone to take advantage of this FREE SERVICE and wishes each of you “A Safe and Happy Holiday Season”.

