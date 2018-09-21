GHS ADVANCED MED PROGRAM EXCELS IN AND OUT OF CLASS

on 09/21/2018 |

As reported in Thursday’s Scottie Report, students at Glasgow High School in the Advanced Medicine Program raised over $1,600 for Cancer Research. I went to visit Glasgow High School’s Advanced Medicine Program yesterday to learn more about their efforts and the program was about. I met with instructor, Nurse Amy Bowman and Principal, Dr. Amy Allen, to learn what the program provides for students interested in the health care field.

Watch the video below: