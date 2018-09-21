Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GHS ADVANCED MED PROGRAM EXCELS IN AND OUT OF CLASS

on 09/21/2018 |

As reported in Thursday’s Scottie Report, students at Glasgow High School in the Advanced Medicine Program raised over $1,600 for Cancer Research. I went to visit Glasgow High School’s Advanced Medicine Program yesterday to learn more about their efforts and the program was about. I met with instructor, Nurse Amy Bowman and Principal, Dr. Amy Allen, to learn what the program provides for students interested in the health care field.

Watch the video below:

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GHS ADVANCED MED PROGRAM EXCELS IN AND OUT OF CLASS”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

Kyle Paige Bowles

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
73°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 09/21 20%
High 88° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Saturday 09/22 60%
High 71° / Low 61°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Sunday 09/23 60%
High 73° / Low 65°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.