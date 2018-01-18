Logo


GHS/ALLEN COUNTY- SCOTTSVILLE GAME RESCHEDULED

on 01/18/2018 |

The Glasgow High School vs. Allen Co.-Scottsville High School district girls and boys doubleheader that was cancelled last Friday due to the weather has been rescheduled for Monday, January 22.  The game will be held at Glasgow High School where the girls game will begin at 6:00 p.m. and the boys game will start at 7:30 p.m.

