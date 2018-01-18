The Glasgow High School vs. Allen Co.-Scottsville High School district girls and boys doubleheader that was cancelled last Friday due to the weather has been rescheduled for Monday, January 22. The game will be held at Glasgow High School where the girls game will begin at 6:00 p.m. and the boys game will start at 7:30 p.m.
GHS/ALLEN COUNTY- SCOTTSVILLE GAME RESCHEDULED
on 01/18/2018 |
Thu 18
Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting
January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sun 21
Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family
January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 25
Barren County Historical Society Meeting
January 25 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wed 14
2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule
February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11
2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule
April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
