GHS FOOTBALL RECEIVER BEN HUGHES SIGNS AT KENTUCKY WESLYAN COLLEGE

It’s another College signing today at Glasgow High School. Receiver Ben Hughes has signed to play at Kentucky Weslyan College in Owensboro in the fall. Ben had 114 receptions in high school for a total of 1856 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also was awarded the district player of the year as a senior and an AP All State honorable mention recipient. He is the second member of this year’s class to sign with Kentucky Weslyan. Quarterback Dessi Austin will be joining Ben in the fall. Not only are the two cousins, but they make a powerful combo on the field. Hughes told our Joe Myers that makes his decision even better:

And that also pleases Scottie Head Coach Jeff Garmon

Congrats to Ben Hughes, the fifth member of this year’s senior class to sign to play football at the next level.