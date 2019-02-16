GHS FOOTBALL STANDOUT PEYTON GIBBONS SIGNS WITH UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS

on 02/16/2019 |

Congratulations to Glasgow Scottie Senior football lineman Peyton Gibbons, who has signed to play at the next level at the University of the Cumberlands. Peyton has been a 3 year starter for the Scotties leading an offensive line for teams that have won 3 district championships, 1 regional championship and 1 runner up. Obviously he is an excited young man:

DR0000_1254.mp3

He was named to the 2017 All Sky Conference 2nd team and the 2018 All Sky 1st team and 2018 All-District. After his session season he was selected to play in the Border Bowl for the state of Kentucky in Sevierville, Tennessee.

His head Coach, Jeff Garmon knows Peyton has really worked for it:

DR0000_1255.mp3

Congratulations to Scottie Peyton Gibbons headed to the University of the Cumberlands this fall.