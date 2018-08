GHS PRINCIPAL, ALLEN, TO ADDRESS GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL TONIGHT ABOUT SOFTBALL

on 08/13/2018 |

THE GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET TONIGHT

AMY ALLEN, PRINCIPAL OF GLASGOW HIGH SCHOOL WILL ADDRESS THE COUNCIL REGARDING ATHLETIC FACILITY OPTIONS



THE PERFECTION GROUP WILL ADDRESS THE COUNCIL REGARDING PERFORMANCE CONTRACTING

ALSO, THE 2ND READING OF AN ORDINANCE PROVIDING FOR THE CREATION AND SALE OF A FRANCHISE FOR THE PRIVILEGE OF CONSTRUCTING, TRANSPORTING, OPERATING, MAINTAINING AND DISTRIBUTING NATURAL GAS ALONG AND UNDER PUBLIC

RIGHT OF WAY WITHIN THE CITY OF GLASGOW, KENTUCKY, FOR A TERM OF TWENTY (20) YEARS IN CONSIDERATION FOR WHICH, THE SUCCESSFUL FRANCHISEE SHALL PAY TO THE CITY AN ANNUAL SUM EQUAL TO THREE PERCENT (3%) OF ITS REVENUES; AND FURTHER ESTABLISHING A BID PROCEDURE FOR THE AWARD OF SAID FRANCHISE TO THE SUCCESSFUL BIDDER.