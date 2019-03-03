GHS SCOTTIE DONTAVIS OATES SIGNS WITH LINDSEY WILSON

on 03/03/2019 |

PHOTO: Dontavis Oates, flanked by his parents, his brother and his coaches signed to play at Lindsey Wilson Friday.

Congratulations to Glasgow High School Senior Dontavis Oates. In a special ceremony Friday he signed to play college football at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia. Dontavis has some impressive career stats as a Scottie, including rushing for 757 yards on offense and picking up 56 tackles and 6 interceptions on defense. He told WCLU sports director Joe Myers about his decision.

And Glasgow Head Coach Jeff Garmon is very proud of Oates’ decision.

Congratulations to Dontavis Oates, stepping up to the next level playing football at Lindsey Wilson next season.