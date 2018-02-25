GHS SENIOR DRAKE POLAND SIGNS TO PLAY BASEBALL AT KENTUCKY WESLEYAN COLLEGE

on 02/25/2018 |

Glasgow High School Athletics was proud to honor Drake Poland on Friday as he signed his letter of intent to play baseball next spring at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensoboro.

WCLU Sports Director Joe Myers talks with Poland about this opportunity:

DR0000_1085.mp3

As a Scottie pitcher, Drake has pitched in 21 games and has 104 strikeouts. Joe caught with Scottie Baseball Coach Sam Royse:

DR0000_1086.mp3

As a batter, Drake has had 129 appearances at bat, with a batting average of .302. He has 39 hits, crossed the plate 10 times with 18 RBIs, 36 singles and 3 doubles.