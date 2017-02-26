GHS Senior Mitchell Ponder will play college football at Murray State

A celebration was held Friday afternoon for Glasgow High School Senior Football player Mitchell Ponder. He had signed earlier in the month to play next fall for Murray State University. Ponder is a three year starter at the position of Center for the Scotties, and has been honored with all district and Sky Conference awards both his Junior and Senior year. Mitchell told WCLU’s Joe Myers that this is really like a dream come true:

Scottie Head Coach Jeff Garmon says the Racers are getting a good one!



You can hear both interviews in their entirety at WCLUradio.com

Congrats to Scottie Senior Mitchell Ponder. Playing at the next level next fall at Murray State University.