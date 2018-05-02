GHS SENIOR PEYTON MILLS SIGNS WITH UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS TO PLAY GOLF AND BASKETBALL

on 02/05/2018 |

On Monday Glasgow High School Senior Peyton Mills signed his letter of intent to play both basketball and golf for the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. WCLU Sports Director Joe Myers had the opportunity to talk to several who attended the signing ceremony including Mills himself. Here’s his explanation on why he chose University of the Cumberlands…

Head Basketball Coach for the Glasgow Scotties James Willett speaks highly of Mills for his work on and off the court…

Mills also looks back and admires being a Glasgow Scottie…

WCLU also had the chance to talk to both the coaches that recruited Mills for the University of the Cumberlands, both have different reasons for adding Mills to their programs. Let’s first hear from Head Mens Golf Coach, Taylor Riggs, on why he wanted Mills to join their program…

While Riggs is excited to be adding a great athlete out of Mills to his program, Assitant Mens Basketball Coach Ethan Faulkner is even more excited to be adding a great person to the Basketball team at the Cumberlands

On the golf course Mills had a 40.94 9 hole average his senior year and scored a 76 at Indian Hills Golf Course to qualify for the state tournament, and on the basketball court his senior season Mills is averaging 10 points a game, shooting 40% from 3-point range, and 77% from the foul line.

Congratulations to Peyton Mills as he advances to the next level of his athletic career.