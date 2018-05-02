Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GHS SENIOR PEYTON MILLS SIGNS WITH UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS TO PLAY GOLF AND BASKETBALL

on 02/05/2018 |

In Local Sports,

On Monday Glasgow High School Senior Peyton Mills signed his letter of intent to play both basketball and golf for the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. WCLU Sports Director Joe Myers had the opportunity to talk to several who attended the signing ceremony including Mills himself. Here’s his explanation on why he chose University of the Cumberlands…

      020618mills1

Head Basketball Coach for the Glasgow Scotties James Willett speaks highly of Mills for his work on and off the court…

      DR0000_1069.mp3

Mills also looks back and admires being a Glasgow Scottie…

      020618mills2

WCLU also had the chance to talk to both the coaches that recruited Mills for the University of the Cumberlands, both have different reasons for adding Mills to their programs. Let’s first hear from Head Mens Golf Coach, Taylor Riggs, on why he wanted Mills to join their program…

      DR0000_1067.mp3

While Riggs is excited to be adding a great athlete out of Mills to his program, Assitant Mens Basketball Coach Ethan Faulkner is even more excited to be adding a great person to the Basketball team at the Cumberlands

      DR0000_1068.mp3

On the golf course Mills had a 40.94 9 hole average his senior year and scored a 76 at Indian Hills Golf Course to qualify for the state tournament, and on the basketball court his senior season Mills is averaging 10 points a game, shooting 40% from 3-point range, and 77% from the foul line.

Congratulations to Peyton Mills as he advances to the next level of his athletic career.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GHS SENIOR PEYTON MILLS SIGNS WITH UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS TO PLAY GOLF AND BASKETBALL”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

BRILEY BARRON

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
30°
Overcast
Overcast
Monday 02/05 10%
High 35° / Low 26°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 02/06 20%
High 46° / Low 35°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Wednesday 02/07 80%
High 37° / Low 21°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Tue 06

Spring Soccer Registration

February 5 @ 7:30 AM - February 9 @ 4:30 PM
Tue 06

Barren County vs. Russell County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 6 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 06

Caverna @ John Hardin Basketball (Girls)

February 6 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 06

Caverna vs. Campbellsville Basketball (Boys)

February 6 @ 7:30 PM
Thu 08

Metcalfe County @ Allen County-Scottsville Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 8 @ 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.