GHS SWIM TEAM COMPETED FOR THE BEST OF THE WEST INVITATIONAL

On Saturday, the GHS swim team traveled to Bowling Green for the Best of the West Invitational at Bowling Green High School. The Scotties were led by Grayson Reynolds and Abbie Lee. Grayson finished third in the 500 free and Abbie finished third in the 50 free. These two ladies combined with Addie Reynolds and Hannah Goodson led the 400 free relay to a sixth place finish and the 200 free relay to a seventh place finish. Addie finished tenth in both of her events, the 200 IM and the 100 fly. Hannah scored points for the team in the 50 free. Other swimmers that attended and also set personal bests were Matthew Depp, Anna McKeever, Lauren Witt, and Taylor Logsdon.

The Scottie Swimmers will travel to Bowling Green on Tuesday, January 10th for a meet at the Warren County Aquatic Center with all of the Warren County schools and Hopkinsville. The meet will start at 6 PM.

Lora Garrett

GHS Swimming

Glasgow High School=