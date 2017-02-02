GHS’s FRANKLIN & AUSTIN SET TO PLAY AT NEXT LEVEL

Scottie Pride was evident yesterday at GHS as two football standouts signed to play at the next level this fall. Quarterback Dessi Austin signed to play with Kentucky Weslyan in Owensboro. Austin threw for a career 59 touchdowns, an average of 153 yard passing per game. Dessi was a 3 year starter at quarterback and was all district in 2015 and 16. His head coach Jeff Garmon says he enjoyed watching him grow up. Here’s Joe Myers interview with Dessi:

And Head Coach Jeff Garmon had plenty to say about Austin’s High School Career

Also yesterday, 4 year starter, defensive end Stephen Franklin signed to go to Eastern Kentucky University this fall and play for the colonels. A partial list of his accomplishments include all district in 2014,15 and 16. AP and two time Courier Journal All state honorable mention; played in the Best of the Bluegrass Allstar game and the Nationwide Blue Gray All American games.

He describes for Joe Myers his excitement:

Here’s Joe Myers interview with Jeff Garmon concerning Stephan:

Congratulations to Dessi and Stephen for achieving these opportunities.