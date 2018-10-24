Logo


Gillian Ann Griffiths “Jill” Constable

on 10/24/2018

Gillian Ann Griffiths “Jill” Constable, 73, of  Glasgow, formerly of  Birmingham, England, passed away Monday, October 22, 2018 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  She was a daughter of the late George and Vera Maude Price Griffiths.

She is survived by her husband Thomas Constable; one brother: Brian Griffiths of California; one sister: Pat Burris of Glasgow, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

