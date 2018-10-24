on 10/24/2018 |

Gillian Ann Griffiths “Jill” Constable, 73, of Glasgow, formerly of Birmingham, England, passed away Monday, October 22, 2018 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was a daughter of the late George and Vera Maude Price Griffiths.

She is survived by her husband Thomas Constable; one brother: Brian Griffiths of California; one sister: Pat Burris of Glasgow, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.