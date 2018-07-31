Girlfriend Stabs Boyfriend in Domestic Dispute

on 07/31/2018 |

On Saturday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to welfare check of a male subject on Cleveland Avenue after he had been heard yelling for help. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject outside the apartments that stated he and his girlfriend had been in a verbal argument which led to her stabbing him in his left arm.

Officers located the suspect identified as Ashley Costello inside of the apartment where she admitted to officers that she did stab the victim after the two of them had been into a verbal argument and he had tried to come after her. Costello stated to officers that she allowed the victim inside of the apartment so that he could gather his belongings and leave. Officers did locate the knife used in the stabbing inside of the apartment.

Ashley Costello (age 35) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd-Domestic Violence. The arrest was made by Officer Steven Fields, assisted by Sgt. Justin Kirkpatrick and Barren/Metcalfe EMS.