GIRLS 4TH REGION PAIRINGS SET

THE MATCHUPS HAVE BEEN SET FOR THE GIRLS FOURTH REGION TOURNAMENT WHICH BEGINS ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT DIDDLE ARENA IN BOWLING GREEN. THE TWO OPENING ROUND GAMES ON SUNDAY WILL SEE 15TH DISTRICT CHAMPION MONROE COUNTY GOING UP AGAINST BOWLING GREEN AT 3:00 AND 16TH DISTRICT CHAMP METCALFE COUNTY TAKING ON RUSSELLVILLE AT 5:00. THE OTHER TWO FIRST ROUND GAMES WILL BE PLAYED ON MONDAY EVENING WITH FRANKLIN-SIMPSON FACING RUSSELL COUNTY AT 6:00 AND 15TH DISTRICT RUNNER-UP BARREN COUNTY SQUARING OFF AGAINST SOUTH WARREN AT 8:00. THE GIRLS SEMIFINALS WILL BE PLAYED ON FRIDAY, MARCH 3RD, BEGINNING AT 6:00 AND THE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME IS SCHEDULED FOR SUNDAY AFTERNOON, MARCH 5TH, AT 3:00.

TICKETS PURCHASED IN ADVANCE WILL BE SIX DOLLARS AND THEY WILL BE EIGHT DOLLARS AT THE DOOR. PARKING WILL BE FIVE DOLLARS.

WCLU WILL ONCE AGAIN BROADCAST EVERY GAME OF BOTH THE GIRLS AND BOYS FOURTH REGION TOURNAMENTS ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM.

THE BOYS 4TH REGION DRAW WILL BE HELD SATURDAY MORNING AND WE’LL HAVE THAT INFORMATION AVAILABLE FOR YOU ONCE THAT IS COMPLETED.