THE GIRLS FOURTH REGION CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WILL BE PLAYED THIS AFTERNOON AS MONROE COUNTY TAKES ON RUSSELL COUNTY AT 3:00 AT DIDDLE ARENA IN BOWLING GREEN. THE LADY FALCONS WILL BE LOOKING FOR THEIR FIRST REGION TITLE SINCE 1996 WHILE THE LADY LAKERS HAVE NEVER WON A FOURTH REGION CHAMPIONSHIP. YOU CAN HEAR THE GAME WITH JOE MYERS, LARRY ALEXANDER AND BRUCE TRABUE STARTING AT 2:50 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO OUR BROADCAST INSIDE THE ARENA ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M.