TODAY UP AT NORTHERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY AT THE BB&T CENTER THE GIRLS SWEET 16 TOURNAMENT CONTINUES. FRIDAY AT 11:00 ON WCLU YOU WILL HEAR BUTLER COUNTY VS MURRAY AND THEN GEORGE ROGER CLARK VS MERCER COUNTY AT 12:30PM. WE WILL HAVE ALL THE COVERAGE RIGHT HERE ON WCLU.

WEDNESDAY SCOREBOARD

SACRED HART __36____ BUTLER __50____

MURRAY __71____ NELSON COUNTY __30____

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK ___81___ HARLAN COUNTY ___63___

BOYD COUNTY __50____ MERCER COUNTY __78____