GIS BOARD CHANGES ONLINE CLASS SOFTWARE, HONORS HES STUDENTS

The Glasgow School Board voted to move away from Apex, the program currently used to deliver online classes, to Oddessyware. Along with a broader range of levels, the new program also offers a variety of languages.

Director of Pupil Personnel Chad Muhlenkamp says that being able to offer online classes in Spanish will help a segment of the district’s population achieve their potential:



Director of Pupil Personnel Chad Muhlenkamp

A large group of Highland Elementary students were also honored at last night’s school board meeting, one of those being Mason Lowery. Mason’s video earned a 3rd place win and will now be headed to the national BETA competition in Orlando. Mason says BETA is all about leadership and he says when it comes to the national competition, the pressure is on:



Mason Lowery

Mason’s dad Charlie Lowery says he is very proud:



Charlie Lowery

Congrats to Mason, and all of those students honored at last night’s meeting.