GITANA LINDSEY

on 10/22/2018 |

Gitana Lindsey, age 91, of Sweeden, departed this life on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on April 30, 1927 to the late Thomas and Anise Potter Huffman. She was married to William E. Lindsey, who also preceded her in death. 

Gitana was a homemaker, and also an aide at the Early Learning Center and Edmonson County Senior Center. She was a member of Sweeden Missionary Baptist Church, and Green River Chapter #577 O.E.S.    

She leaves to honor her memory– two grandsons, Kevin Raymer (Stacy) of Chalybeate and Ken Raymer (Mendy) of Sweeden; two granddaughters, Laura Cunningham (Warren) of Chalybeate and Leanne Pierce (Kyle) of Bee Spring; nine great grandchildren, Logan Raymer (Alexis), Carly Raymer, Ben Raymer, Blake Raymer, Bryce Raymer, Lilly Cunningham, Evan Cunningham, Kylen Pierce and Kolin Pierce; two great-great grandchildren Emmerson and Landry Raymer; son-in-law, James Raymer; daughter-in-law, Carol Lindsey; brother, Dale Huffman (Helen) and several nieces and nephews.   She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Rita Raymer, and her son, Phil Lindsey.

Interment will be in Sweeden Church Cemetery.

 

VISITATION

5 – 8 pm, Tuesday, October  23, 2018

10 am – 2 pm, Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

 

FUNERAL  SERVICE

2 pm, Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

